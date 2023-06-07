Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2023

Our June issue features the terroir-expressive grape varieties of Grenache – full of power, and Welschriesling – rapidly gaining popularity in Central Europe and further afield. We also uncover where to find value in Burgundy with our selection of wines priced under £20 and in travel, we explore eight great food and wine escapes in England. Our Bordeaux supplement investigates the factors keeping us drawn to the region and also includes in-depth profiles of Pessac-Léognan and St-Estèphe, plus much more.