Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2023

Our June issue features the terroir-expressive grape varieties of Grenache – full of power, and Welschriesling – rapidly gaining popularity in Central Europe and further afield. We also uncover where to find value in Burgundy with our selection of wines priced under £20 and in travel, we explore eight great food and wine escapes in England. Our Bordeaux supplement investigates the factors keeping us drawn to the region and also includes in-depth profiles of Pessac-Léognan and St-Estèphe, plus much more.
Inside the June 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Grenache: emerging from the shadows A red grape of ‘delicacy and power’ that’s also full of local terroir expression. By Matt Walls
  • Regenerative viticulture Beyond organic, it’s about healthy soils and ecosystems, as Rupert Joy explains
  • Value Burgundy: 30 under £20 It can be found… Andy Howard MW picks 21 whites and nine reds
  • Welschriesling Darrel Joseph profiles a grape that’s on the rise across Central Europe and beyond

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five excellent rums for summer
  • Classic cocktails What is it that defines a classic, asks Alicia Miller

GOOD LIVING

  • Travel: where to stay in England Eight great getaways for food and wine fanatics. Fiona Sims selects
  • Perfect pairing Slow-roast lamb with lavender, lemon & apricots, paired with Rioja or Lebanese red

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: northern Rhône whites 109 wines tasted produced plenty to please – six Outstanding and 50 Highly recommended
  • Panel tasting: Spanish Mencía It was a strong showing from these midweight, fruity reds, including five Outstanding wines
  • Expert’s choice: Koshu 18 subtle dry whites: Hayato Kojima’s pick
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Bordeaux 2022 en primeur

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
  • Bordeaux 2022 A first take on the new-release vintage and its wines, with Decanter’s Georgie Hindle
  • Andrew Jefford’s column On the island of Corsica, a recalibration of Mediterranean wine identity
  • Guest column: Charles Curtis MW Is Champagne truly going green, or just greenwashing?
  • DWWA 2023 Value Gold top 10 Great-value Gold medal winners
  • Wine to 5: Kyriakos Kynigopoulos The consultant oenologist based in Burgundy

Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement 2023:

Credit: Decanter

  • Welcome to Bordeaux Introduction by Georgie Hindle
  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Bordeaux by numbers News and events, top places to eat and drink
  • Homing to Bordeaux Just what is it that keeps drawing us back to the region? Andrew Jefford knows
  • Cellar building tips Buying to a budget? Gareth Birchley advises on vintages and estates to go for
  • Pessac-Léognan Investment and innovation are pushing a dynamic region forward, says Elin McCoy
  • Anseillan Georgie Hindle gets the full lowdown on the new wine from Château Lafite Rothschild
  • Ten years on: vintage 2013 Drink now or soon. Stephen Brook picks 30 survivors from a difficult year
  • Regional profile: St-Estèphe An in-depth look at this north Médoc region, including top estates to watch, with Panos Kakavatios
  • The 1980s vintages A pendulum- swing decade of great highs and some lows, writes Gareth Birchley
  • Dry whites of Sauternes Fresh thinking for a style revolution in a famed region. By Georgie Hindle
  • Five must-visit cellars A feast for eyes and palate: slick design with great wines. Wendy Narby reports
  • Investment: the ‘super seconds’ The elite second growths and their market potential. By Chris Mercer
  • Panel tasting: St-Emilion Grand Cru Classé 2016 An impressive array including 11 Outstanding wines from this top-rated vintage
  • Food & travel: Arcachon While in Bordeaux, fans of fresh seafood should head for this Atlantic coastal resort, with its dramatic scenery. Guided by Ira Szmuk
  • Ideal match Sommelier Stefan Neumann MS brings Bordeaux and food together, from sushi to bean stew, duck to prawn curry
  • Vintage guide To drink or keep?

