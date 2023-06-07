Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2023

Inside the June 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Grenache: emerging from the shadows A red grape of ‘delicacy and power’ that’s also full of local terroir expression. By Matt Walls
- Regenerative viticulture Beyond organic, it’s about healthy soils and ecosystems, as Rupert Joy explains
- Value Burgundy: 30 under £20 It can be found… Andy Howard MW picks 21 whites and nine reds
- Welschriesling Darrel Joseph profiles a grape that’s on the rise across Central Europe and beyond
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five excellent rums for summer
- Classic cocktails What is it that defines a classic, asks Alicia Miller
GOOD LIVING
- Travel: where to stay in England Eight great getaways for food and wine fanatics. Fiona Sims selects
- Perfect pairing Slow-roast lamb with lavender, lemon & apricots, paired with Rioja or Lebanese red
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: northern Rhône whites 109 wines tasted produced plenty to please – six Outstanding and 50 Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: Spanish Mencía It was a strong showing from these midweight, fruity reds, including five Outstanding wines
- Expert’s choice: Koshu 18 subtle dry whites: Hayato Kojima’s pick
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Bordeaux 2022 en primeur
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
- Bordeaux 2022 A first take on the new-release vintage and its wines, with Decanter’s Georgie Hindle
- Andrew Jefford’s column On the island of Corsica, a recalibration of Mediterranean wine identity
- Guest column: Charles Curtis MW Is Champagne truly going green, or just greenwashing?
- DWWA 2023 Value Gold top 10 Great-value Gold medal winners
- Wine to 5: Kyriakos Kynigopoulos The consultant oenologist based in Burgundy
Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement 2023:
- Welcome to Bordeaux Introduction by Georgie Hindle
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Bordeaux by numbers News and events, top places to eat and drink
- Homing to Bordeaux Just what is it that keeps drawing us back to the region? Andrew Jefford knows
- Cellar building tips Buying to a budget? Gareth Birchley advises on vintages and estates to go for
- Pessac-Léognan Investment and innovation are pushing a dynamic region forward, says Elin McCoy
- Anseillan Georgie Hindle gets the full lowdown on the new wine from Château Lafite Rothschild
- Ten years on: vintage 2013 Drink now or soon. Stephen Brook picks 30 survivors from a difficult year
- Regional profile: St-Estèphe An in-depth look at this north Médoc region, including top estates to watch, with Panos Kakavatios
- The 1980s vintages A pendulum- swing decade of great highs and some lows, writes Gareth Birchley
- Dry whites of Sauternes Fresh thinking for a style revolution in a famed region. By Georgie Hindle
- Five must-visit cellars A feast for eyes and palate: slick design with great wines. Wendy Narby reports
- Investment: the ‘super seconds’ The elite second growths and their market potential. By Chris Mercer
- Panel tasting: St-Emilion Grand Cru Classé 2016 An impressive array including 11 Outstanding wines from this top-rated vintage
- Food & travel: Arcachon While in Bordeaux, fans of fresh seafood should head for this Atlantic coastal resort, with its dramatic scenery. Guided by Ira Szmuk
- Ideal match Sommelier Stefan Neumann MS brings Bordeaux and food together, from sushi to bean stew, duck to prawn curry
- Vintage guide To drink or keep?