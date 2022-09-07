{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjkyMzEyNGVjNDY3YzVjNjE5YjY5MzgzNzFmY2Y1MWU2YzA5Y2VkODQ3MjMxYzg1NTk4YTI0OTA0OWQ4ZjAwNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2022

Discover the Americas with our October issue, which explores the influence French winemakers have had in Argentina and celebrates País in Chile. Then head to North America with our guide to Willamette Valley Pinot Gris and indulge in some fine wine and food pairings in Napa and Sonoma.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the October 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES

  • French influence in Argentina Tim Atkin MW traces a long and mutually beneficial relationship
  • California Cabernet Franc It’s a red on the rise, says Karen MacNeil
  • Willamette Valley Pinot Gris Advantage Oregon? By Clive Pursehouse & Michael Alberty
  • País in Chile By Darren Smith
  • Uruguay’s coastal whites A fresh look, with Amanda Barnes
  • Chianti Classico & Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Michaela Morris on the Tuscan new-vintage releases
  • Rasteau’s new look By Matt Walls

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five benchmark light rum
  • Mexico’s other agave spirits Laura Foster explores Mexico’s non-tequila distilling tradition

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Fresh dry whites to match green bean tacos with tomato pico & toasted almonds
  • Travel: California for foodies 10 sumptuous winery visits in Napa & Sonoma. Katie Kelly Bell

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks This month, Decanter staff on tour in Napa
  • Panel tasting: Premium South American whites ‘Thrilling’ diversity at £20 and above, with 54 wines scoring 90-96 points
  • Panel tasting: South American old-vine reds An array of styles produced a plethora of high- scorers, including 8 Outstanding
  • Expert’s choice: South American sparkling Quietly on the rise: Amanda Barnes’ pick of 18
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Bordeaux It’s an active market, yet progress is not the fastest

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column On the launch of his new Writings on Wine
  • Wine to 5: Alejandro Vigil President, Wines of Argentina

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription 

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News