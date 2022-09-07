Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2022

Inside the October 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES
- French influence in Argentina Tim Atkin MW traces a long and mutually beneficial relationship
- California Cabernet Franc It’s a red on the rise, says Karen MacNeil
- Willamette Valley Pinot Gris Advantage Oregon? By Clive Pursehouse & Michael Alberty
- País in Chile By Darren Smith
- Uruguay’s coastal whites A fresh look, with Amanda Barnes
- Chianti Classico & Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Michaela Morris on the Tuscan new-vintage releases
- Rasteau’s new look By Matt Walls
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five benchmark light rum
- Mexico’s other agave spirits Laura Foster explores Mexico’s non-tequila distilling tradition
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Fresh dry whites to match green bean tacos with tomato pico & toasted almonds
- Travel: California for foodies 10 sumptuous winery visits in Napa & Sonoma. Katie Kelly Bell
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks This month, Decanter staff on tour in Napa
- Panel tasting: Premium South American whites ‘Thrilling’ diversity at £20 and above, with 54 wines scoring 90-96 points
- Panel tasting: South American old-vine reds An array of styles produced a plethora of high- scorers, including 8 Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: South American sparkling Quietly on the rise: Amanda Barnes’ pick of 18
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: Bordeaux It’s an active market, yet progress is not the fastest
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column On the launch of his new Writings on Wine
- Wine to 5: Alejandro Vigil President, Wines of Argentina
