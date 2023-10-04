{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzAyZDRlOTYwZjBlNWNhNTA4ZTkyY2EwYmJlNjNjYjBhMjhjMGI1MmE0YWJiYTdhYTgyZjk2ZmY3OTc1YTVmMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2023

Our October issue celebrates the winner of this year's Decanter Hall of Fame award, renowned winemaker Dirk Niepoort, as well as Decanter's 2023 Rising Star, up-and-coming geologist Brenna Quigley. We also revisit the legendary Bordeaux 1982 vintage with a tasting of 45 wines and explore the ageability of English sparkling. Our Spain supplement profiles the next generation of winemakers in Rioja, explores the lesser-known wine regions of 'hidden Spain' and hones in on food- and wine-centric Galicia.
Inside the October 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Bordeaux 1982 revisited Georgie Hindle flies to Vancouver for a rare tasting of 45 top wines from the legendary vintage
  • Amphora wines: ancient and modern Ines Salpico explains how these wines are made and picks 20 great examples to seek out
  • Hall of Fame: Dirk Niepoort Sarah Ahmed on this year’s winner of the Decanter Award
  • Rising star: Brenna Quigley Clive Pursehouse profiles the up-and-coming geologist, winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award
  • Cap Classique Anne Krebiehl MW on South Africa’s traditional-method fizz, with top wines to try
  • Tokaji Aszú vintages Caroline Gilby MW points the sweet-toothed wine lover to the best years for this Hungarian classic
  • Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Peter Richards MW introduces the UK’s best wine merchants

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five new Cognacs and Armagnacs
  • Heritage grains Clinton Cawood on the revival of long-lost whisky grains, and the flavours they bring

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Chestnut-stuffed pork fillet Best wine matches for Sarah Raven’s autumnal recipe
  • Travel: Corsica, a wine lover’s guide Carolyn Boyd takes a wine-led tour of the island

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Bourgogne whites A fascinatingly wide-ranging tasting that identified the high points in this varied category
  • Panel tasting: Piedmont Barbera A very good performance by these juicy, food-friendly Italian reds
  • Expert’s choice: Ageing English fizz Susie Barrie MW picks 18 bottles to show how delicious aged English sparkling wine can be
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s new; focus on Burgundy

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column In tribute to Dirk Niepoort
  • DWWA 2023 highlights: Brunello di Montalcino 2018 Fifteen top performers
  • Wine to 5: Ailsa Chambers Grape picker

Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2023

Credit: Decanter / Main image: Ionut Burloiu

  • Welcome There’s always more of Spain to explore, says our Regional Editor Julie Sheppard
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our talented team of contributing writers and judges
  • Column: Tim Atkin MW Extolling the virtues of red wines from Rías Baixas
  • Aragón: wild at heart How Cariñena, Campo de Borja and Calatayud have overcome challenges to produce exciting wines, by Beth Willard
  • Rioja’s next generation Fintan Kerr profiles some of the talented producers who are making waves in the region
  • Montilla-Moriles This often misunderstood region has a fascinatingly diverse offering, says Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Interview: Pepe Mendoza David Williams meets the man who is bringing a fresh approach to Alicante wines
  • Blue-chip Spain Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW looks at Spain’s listings on La Place de Bordeaux, and the history behind the relationship
  • Travel: Spain’s tiny wine regions Discover the ‘hidden Spain’ in these five small DOs – Marti Buckley advises on where to stay and what to see
  • Galicia for foodies Fiona Beckett on where to sample the region’s signature dishes, plus a recipe to try at home
  • Panel tasting: Albariño Our experts tasted 137 wines in a wide range of styles, with over half receiving 90pts or more

