Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2023

Inside the October 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Bordeaux 1982 revisited Georgie Hindle flies to Vancouver for a rare tasting of 45 top wines from the legendary vintage
- Amphora wines: ancient and modern Ines Salpico explains how these wines are made and picks 20 great examples to seek out
- Hall of Fame: Dirk Niepoort Sarah Ahmed on this year’s winner of the Decanter Award
- Rising star: Brenna Quigley Clive Pursehouse profiles the up-and-coming geologist, winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award
- Cap Classique Anne Krebiehl MW on South Africa’s traditional-method fizz, with top wines to try
- Tokaji Aszú vintages Caroline Gilby MW points the sweet-toothed wine lover to the best years for this Hungarian classic
- Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Peter Richards MW introduces the UK’s best wine merchants
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five new Cognacs and Armagnacs
- Heritage grains Clinton Cawood on the revival of long-lost whisky grains, and the flavours they bring
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Chestnut-stuffed pork fillet Best wine matches for Sarah Raven’s autumnal recipe
- Travel: Corsica, a wine lover’s guide Carolyn Boyd takes a wine-led tour of the island
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Bourgogne whites A fascinatingly wide-ranging tasting that identified the high points in this varied category
- Panel tasting: Piedmont Barbera A very good performance by these juicy, food-friendly Italian reds
- Expert’s choice: Ageing English fizz Susie Barrie MW picks 18 bottles to show how delicious aged English sparkling wine can be
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s new; focus on Burgundy
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column In tribute to Dirk Niepoort
- DWWA 2023 highlights: Brunello di Montalcino 2018 Fifteen top performers
- Wine to 5: Ailsa Chambers Grape picker
Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2023
- Welcome There’s always more of Spain to explore, says our Regional Editor Julie Sheppard
- Meet the Decanter experts Our talented team of contributing writers and judges
- Column: Tim Atkin MW Extolling the virtues of red wines from Rías Baixas
- Aragón: wild at heart How Cariñena, Campo de Borja and Calatayud have overcome challenges to produce exciting wines, by Beth Willard
- Rioja’s next generation Fintan Kerr profiles some of the talented producers who are making waves in the region
- Montilla-Moriles This often misunderstood region has a fascinatingly diverse offering, says Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Interview: Pepe Mendoza David Williams meets the man who is bringing a fresh approach to Alicante wines
- Blue-chip Spain Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW looks at Spain’s listings on La Place de Bordeaux, and the history behind the relationship
- Travel: Spain’s tiny wine regions Discover the ‘hidden Spain’ in these five small DOs – Marti Buckley advises on where to stay and what to see
- Galicia for foodies Fiona Beckett on where to sample the region’s signature dishes, plus a recipe to try at home
- Panel tasting: Albariño Our experts tasted 137 wines in a wide range of styles, with over half receiving 90pts or more