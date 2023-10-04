Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2023

Our October issue celebrates the winner of this year's Decanter Hall of Fame award, renowned winemaker Dirk Niepoort, as well as Decanter's 2023 Rising Star, up-and-coming geologist Brenna Quigley. We also revisit the legendary Bordeaux 1982 vintage with a tasting of 45 wines and explore the ageability of English sparkling. Our Spain supplement profiles the next generation of winemakers in Rioja, explores the lesser-known wine regions of 'hidden Spain' and hones in on food- and wine-centric Galicia.