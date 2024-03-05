Decanter magazine reader survey seeks your views

Decanter magazine launched its online reader survey in March 2024, giving all regular and occasional readers an opportunity to say what they would like to see more, or less, of in the long-standing print publication.

As an added incentive, five respondents to the short survey will be randomly selected to win a one-year subscription to Decanter Premium, worth £99 (€109, US$129), subject to terms and conditions*.

The deadline for survey responses is 2 April 2024.

Decanter is constantly seeking to improve its magazine, which was founded nearly 50 years ago.

‘The magazine of 1975 is unrecognisable when you compare it to the publication of today,’ writes magazine editor Amy Wislocki in the newly published March 2024 edition.

‘The occasionally sexist headlines, clunky design, absence of many wine regions and different scoring system can make these earliest editions look like museum pieces,’ she writes.

‘The intention remains unchanged though – to provide expert guidance and inspiration to those who love wine – and we’re on a constant journey to try to ensure that we’re doing that in the best way possible.

‘We want to educate but also to entertain, and to make sure that we’re giving readers what they want – whether those readers are experienced collectors seeking insight into the latest en primeur campaign, or enthusiastic newcomers to wine who want to find something more exciting for their supermarket trolley.

‘In anticipation of our 50th birthday next year, we’re carrying out reader research to find out what you’d like to see more, or less, of in print; what you enjoy (and what you don’t) about the magazine.

‘Please take time to complete our short – we promise! – online survey, and help enhance your reading enjoyment even more.’

*Terms and conditions: Only fully completed questionnaires submitted by 11.59pm GMT on 2 April will be entered into the prize draw. Five respondents picked at random will each win a one-year subscription to Decanter Premium. Existing Decanter Premium subscribers will have their subscription extended by one year.

