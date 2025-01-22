José Mourinho launches red wine called ‘The Special One’

Mourinho famously described himself as ‘The Special One’ after he was appointed Chelsea manager in 2004.

The Portuguese coach had just led Porto to the Champions League title, and he vowed to bring success to his new club.

Mourinho lived up to his self-styled nickname, as the Blues won back-to-back Premier League titles. The moniker stuck, so it seemed an obvious choice when he decided to launch a wine brand.

‘The Special One’ is a blend of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Barroca and Sousão and is selling for €144 per bottle.

Mourinho said: ‘As someone who values precision, quality and excellence in every endeavour, I am proud to present my very own wine, “The Special One”.

‘Handpicked from one of my favourite regions in Portugal, this wine reflects the spirit of my homeland and my relentless desire to enjoy every moment in life.’

Rival manager Sir Alex Ferguson was scathing of Mourinho’s taste in wine after they had a post-match drink in 2004. ‘He was certainly full of it, calling me boss and big man,’ said Ferguson. ‘But it would help if his greetings were accompanied by a decent glass of wine. What he gave me was paint-stripper.’

Mourinho admitted he is not ‘one of the bottle’, but he brought a high-end Barca-Velha to their next meeting.

Chelsea eventually sacked Mourinho following a poor run of results, but he went on to enjoy great success at Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He then won another Premier League title during a second stint at Chelsea, but his reputation has since been dented after disappointing spells at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma.

Mourinho is now at Fenerbahçe in Turkey, but he still refers to himself as ‘The Special One’, and he believes his wine is special too. ‘Whether you’re celebrating a victory or spending time with people you care about, this wine is meant to be shared with someone truly special,’ he said.

