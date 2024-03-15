{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YWE1OTBhZGY3OGVmMWNmNjI5NmFkNmNkYTZlOGEzNGMwN2Y0ZDNhNWEzMGQwZjMzYTgwYmYxZTNlZjU5ODg2Zg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

M.Chapoutier masterclass at DFWE NYC

Discover the unique expressions of Hermitage through a selection of M Chapoutier's finest wines, at Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC this June.
Annona Dodoo Annona Dodoo

Discover the extraordinary world of M Chapoutier’s acclaimed wines in a special masterclass led by the esteemed winemaker himself Michel Chapoutier, along with co-host Natalie Earl, Decanter’s Regional Editor for France.

On Saturday June 8, we invite you on a journey through the distinctive terroir of Hermitage and explore how the different colours perform across different zones in the Rhône Valley.

Credit: Michel Chapoutier

Chapoutier will guide participants through an immersive tasting experience, highlighting the influence of soil types, such as granite versus granilite and the significance of indigenous yeasts and how they influence the expression of each wine.

Wines on the day

Each meticulously crafted to showcase the diverse soils and microclimates of this renowned region.

M Chapoutier, De l’Orée, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2018
M Chapoutier, De l’Orée, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2011
M Chapoutier, Le Méal Blanc, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2018
M Chapoutier, Le Méal Blanc, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2011
M Chapoutier, Le Pavillon, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2014
M Chapoutier, Le Pavillon, Errmitage, Rhône, France 2011
M Chapoutier, L’Ermite, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2014
M Chapoutier, L’Ermite, Ermitage, Rhône, France 2011

More on the day…

Fine wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample over 200 exceptional wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers in a walk-around grand tasting, held from 11 am to 5 pm. The grand tasting will also showcase the top scoring wines from the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards. Attendees can also sign up for more exclusive masterclasses from Château Haut-Brion, Peter Michael Winery and Marqués de Murrieta.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to deepen your understanding of Hermitage wines with one of the industry’s most visionary winemakers. Secure your ticket today.

Essential information
DFWE NYC
Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm
Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor
New York, NY 10005

Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

Buy tickets today

