The best Majestic wines: Tasted by our experts

Decanter's expert tasting team has picked its favourite wines for drinking this winter from the UK high street chain, including great value Bordeaux 2006 and Rhône 2015 wines.

At a recent tasting introducing the latest wines in the Majestic range, the variety and quality available really stood out. Below are some highlights…

Included is a fantastically priced Bordeaux (a star buy this winter), a delicious Pinot Noir from Martinborough, some pink fizz (everyone needs fizz at Christmas!), plus two real rarities – a Tuscan red from 1991 and a medium-sweet Vouvray from 1989.

The best Majestic wines this festive season:

