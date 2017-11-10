The best Majestic wines: Tasted by our experts

Decanter's expert tasting team has picked its favourite wines for drinking this winter from the UK high street chain, including great value Bordeaux 2006 and Rhône 2015 wines.
At a recent tasting introducing the latest wines in the Majestic range, the variety and quality available really stood out. Below are some highlights…
Included is a fantastically priced Bordeaux (a star buy this winter), a delicious Pinot Noir from Martinborough, some pink fizz (everyone needs fizz at Christmas!), plus two real rarities – a Tuscan red from 1991 and a medium-sweet Vouvray from 1989.
The best Majestic wines this festive season:
Related content:
Best Aldi wines to buy in 2018
Some more great deals at Aldi...
Lidl’s latest French Wine Tour collection
The best of Lidl's new French wine collection...
Booths wine to try: Decanter’s Supermarket of the Year 2017
Decanter's Supermarket of the Year 2017 has been crowned. Here, we recommend six of their wines to try...
Portugal’s native reds: best buys at £8-£25
How thrilling to see the Arenae Ramisco 2007 from Adega Regional de Colares top this two-day tasting of 137 UK-imported…