Fresh, zingy and diverse, dry Chenin Blanc is one of the overlooked wonders of the wine world. Here are some of our favourites...

Dry Chenin Blanc wines can be a wonderful thing given the right occasion.

With a fruitiness driven by high acidity, and the ability to work as well with oak as with stainless steel, there are some exciting – and experimental – examples out there.

Decanter’s tasting team has identified five delicious dry Chenins that are drinking beautifully now.

You can try these with dishes such as slow roasted pork, leek terrine with goat’s cheese, and seared tuna steak to bring out the best of both food and wine.

Delicious Chenin Blanc wines and where to buy them: