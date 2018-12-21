Find one to try...

Most exciting sparkling wines of 2018

We’ve rounded up some of the best sparkling wines tasted by Decanter in 2018.

Some are from our line-up of Decanter’s star buys of 2018 – where our experts nominated some of their most exciting wines of the year, to be re-tasted by our panel – Oz Clarke, Sarah Jane Evans MW and Tina Gellie.

Others are key choices from other tastings, including top scorers from our panel tastings.

The wines below cover a range of regions – from the United Kingdom, to Australia and Portugal.

Hunt one down to try for bringing in the new year…