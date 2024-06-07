Top picks for World Verdejo Day on 14 June

Verdejo is one of Spain’s most planted white grape varieties. It accounts for 8% of all white grapes planted in Spain and is grown all over the country from Rioja to La Mancha and Almansa, but its home is in Rueda in the Castilla y León region.

‘It is in the expansive region of Castilla y León where the Verdejo grape reigns,’ wrote Beth Willard in the introduction to Decanter’s 2022 Spanish Verdejo panel tasting. ‘High on the windy and sparsely populated plains of the Meseta Central, north of Madrid, the variety fully develops its showy lime and tropical aromas with racy acidity,’ she added.

World Verdejo Day on Friday 14 June celebrates the grape variety in its myriad styles; as well as its classic unoaked incarnation which offers stone and tropical fruit and refreshing acidity, you can find oaked and even oxidised versions of this versatile grape.

Here’s a handful to enjoy on World Verdejo Day, or any day for that matter, including a 98-point scoring non-vintage wine, supermarket picks and one from Mendoza in Argentina.

World Verdejo Day: Top wines to try

