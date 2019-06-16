There are a number of restaurants and wine bars around the world where the Bordeaux selection on the wine list should more than satisfy the Bordeaux-philes among you – even those who can’t afford the top crus classés.

Many of the best Bordeaux lists can be found in the UK; clearly old drinking habits die hard.

London

In London, one enduring favourite is Chez Bruce, whose excellent globe-trotting list always features a small selection of whites – the current pick is a Château de Fieuzal, Pessac-Léognan 2000 at £105 – as well as a wider range of red options, including a deliciously mature Château La Conseillante, Pomerol 2001 at £280.

A surprising option for Bordeaux lovers, given that Burgundy is its main focus, is Cabotte. If you can tear your eyes away from the Pinot Noirs, you’ll find a selection of 30 or so Bordeaux, kicking off at a very reasonable £36 (Château Labadie, Médoc Cru Bourgeois 2014) and peaking at £699 for Château Mouton Rothschild 1995.

Honourable mention also goes to Boisdale, whose restaurants offer small-pour servings of some top Bordeaux, including Château Lafite 2009, yours for £37 for 25ml, £188 for 125ml, or £795 a bottle.

Best for value: Under the heading ‘Bordeaux, so un-cool it’s cool’, London’s Noble Rot Wine Bar – recently voted number 28 in the National restaurant awards – offers a selection of more than 50 Bordeaux, ranging upwards from £35 for a Château Beynat, Castillon 2016. Also in London, the five branches of wine bar Vinoteca list a well-priced, if brief, selection of Bordeaux. Go with a group and party on down with a magnum of Château Guiraud’s G Blanc Sec 2016 for £73.

And also try… Dorset

Outside the capital, many of the UK’s upmarket country house hotels offer a decent choice of Bordeaux.

Among the best lists is Summer Lodge in Dorset, curated by Eric Zwiebel MS, whose gems include Château Léoville Barton, St-Julien 2CC 2000 for £219 and Château Cheval Blanc, St-Emilion 1GCCA 1988 for £705.

