Dream Destination: Radisson Collection Tsinandali, Kakheti, Georgia

Nestled in the heart of Georgia‘s picturesque Kakheti wine region, the hotel is set in the grounds of the historic Chavchavadze estate (the 19th century palace, once home to Georgian royalty, is now a museum), and adjoins the Tsinandali Estate, one of the cradles of Georgian wine making and where the first Georgian wine was bottled in 1814.

Extensive renovations on the estate began in 2007 under the patronage of the Silk Road Group and the talents of architects John Fotiadis, Christina Gabas and Damien Figueras, along with industrial lighting designer Ingo Maurer and Georgian artist and sculptor Tamara Kvesitadze. Opening in 2018, the ultra-modern, 141-room, four-storey glass and greenery-covered hotel (30,000 trays of plants were used to create the ‘green wall’) has been cleverly designed to integrate with the original buildings and winery. Guests travel from near and far to experience wine tastings, tours of the nearby vineyards and ancient cellars housing a collection of more than 15,000 bottles and for an exploration of the winemaking process, gaining insights into the unique techniques employed at Tsinandali.

Guests are treated to sophisticated yet intimate accommodation options, each with contemporary Georgian designs and super-comfy kingsize beds as well as breathtaking views of local vineyards, forests and the Caucasus Mountains in the distance. The hotel boasts five different dining venues including an all-day restaurant opening onto a sunken courtyard, a Georgian restaurant with terrace and three bars. Guests can visit the Gaumarjos Wine Bar to sample locally-produced Tsinandali Estate wines as well as the sumptuous Library Bar with its full-size snooker table and cocktail menu.

Beyond eating and drinking, the hotel has two tennis courts, a revitalising spa and two swimming pools including an outdoor infinity swimming pool on the top-floor terrace looking onto the mountains. Guests can also enjoy the 18ha park complete with bicycle trails and tree-lined alleys. Originally landscaped by English designers, it was restored to its former glory as part of the renovations and contains more than 1,600 species of plants, a 100–year-old linden tree and Japanese maples. Be sure to visit the ‘wishing tree’ to adorn coloured ribbons representing success, love, marriage and health to the branches.

The hotel and wine estate frequently host cultural events, including art exhibitions, musical performances, and festivals in the on-site open-air amphitheatre for up to 1,200 guests. The annual Tsinandali Festival held in August/September is a celebration of music, art, promoting the language of classical music at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. In November 2023, the estate hosted the first Tsinandali Wine Symposium, showcasing – and raising awareness of – Georgian wines among the world’s most prestigious wine producers, with experts, journalists and wine industry representatives attending the three-day event.

Whether you seek relaxation, cultural enrichment, or a gastronomic adventure, the Radisson Collection Tsinandali hotel promises an unforgettable stay, providing a harmonious blend of luxury and authenticity in the heart of Georgia’s wine country.

The Radisson Collection Tsinandali is located in Tsinandali village, 15 minutes by road from Telavi and a two-hour drive from Tbilisi via the Gombori Pass.

See the Radisson Collection Tsinandali website for further details.

Related articles