Château Montrose: Profile and top wines

Bought in 2006 by the billionaire Bouygues brothers, Château Montrose has been transformed at huge cost and its wines have shone particularly brightly in recent vintages.



Updated in 2018 with fresh wine reviews

The most romantic creation story in Bordeaux could arguably be that attached to St-Estèphe second growth Château Montrose.

While most 1855 classified properties have a naming formula of important former owner + name of nearby village or landmark, the name ‘Montrose’ means pink hill and refers to the pink-purple bloom of heather that once covered the place where it stands.

Château Montrose: Need to know

Appellation : St-Estèphe, second growth

: St-Estèphe, second growth Vineyards : 95ha, including 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 32% Merlot, 6% Cabernet Franc and 2% Petit Verdot

: 95ha, including 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 32% Merlot, 6% Cabernet Franc and 2% Petit Verdot Wines : Montrose, La Dame de Montrose, Le St-Estèphe de Montrose

: Montrose, La Dame de Montrose, Le St-Estèphe de Montrose Owner : Bouygues brothers

: Bouygues brothers CEO: Hervé Berland

Montrose wines from recent vintages reviewed:

How did all of this begin?

Original copy by Jane Anson. Editing in 2018 by Chris Mercer.

Montrose started life as part of Calon Ségur’s garden, until Etienne Dumoulin, the owner in the early 19th century, noticed a gravel outcrop sloping down to the Garonne river that stood out for its dusky beauty.