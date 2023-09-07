{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTI3ZjlmZjRmNzZmZTA2NTRlYzcxNzFkZTQ4OGUyZTZlMjliYjRjODU3OWU4YzFiMWYzODJhYzZiZWY0YTBmMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Wines for the weekend: September 2023

Each month, Decanter’s editorial team tastes and rates a number of wines to be included in the magazine’s Weekend Wines section. This selection features our seven standout buys, all priced £20-£50 and sure to impress.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Get through the working week, and it’s time to crack open something a little bit more special.

As a companion selection to our 25 wines under £20, the Decanter team has selected seven standout bottles that are sure to impress, all available in the UK and priced between £20 and £50.

Must-try red: Emiliana, Coyam, Colchagua Valley, Chile 2020

Wines for the weekend: September 2023

Related articles

Wines for the week: August 2023

Wines for the weekend: August 2023

Editors’ picks – August 2023

Latest Wine News