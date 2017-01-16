DWWA judge profile: Andy Howard MW

Andy Howard MW is Regional Chair for Southern Italy at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Andy Howard MW

Andy Howard MW became a MW in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business (Vinetrades Ltd) which focuses on education, investment and sourcing. Howard previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.

Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France (he has a house in Gaillac where he made wine for six vintages).

Howard is a frequent contributor to Decanter and writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.

Andy Howard MW was first a DWWA judge in 2009.