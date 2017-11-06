Cool-climate Australian Chardonnay: Panel tasting results

Diversity in both terroir and winemaking in Australia’s cool-climate regions is resulting in an exciting spectrum of premium Chardonnays. See our expert panel's top wines from this tasting and read Sarah Ahmed's report below.

The world-class potential of Chardonnay from cool-climate states Tasmania and Victoria has long been demonstrated in complex and cellarworthy wines such as Giaconda, Eileen Hardy and Penfold’s Yattarna.

High natural acidity allows cooler-climate producers to leverage layer, length and line, bringing tension, even nervosity, to the palate. Invariably bottled under screwcap, the wines age well, deepening in complexity.

While Tasmania enjoys a state-wide cool climate (76% of the island’s Chardonnay produces sparkling wine), Victoria – almost four times bigger – is hugely diverse. Areas that are large, warm, irrigated and inland dominate production – Murray-Darling and Swan Hill account for 3,712ha of Victoria’s 4,509ha of Chardonnay.

