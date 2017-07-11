Ten of the top celebrity wines – can you taste the stardust?

From presidents to Hollywood stars, the rich and famous have often been drawn to the world of winemaking. But does their star status of shine through in their wines? Our experts have tasted ten of the top celebrity wines to find out, from the Trump Winery to Jay Z's Ace of Spades Champagne...
Ten of the top celebrity wines
-
Originally published in Decanter magazine, click here to subscribe to get the latest tastings, reviews and wine news.
See below for expert reviews of well-known wine stars like the Trump Winery, Jay Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne and The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook wines. As well as Brad Pitt and Angelina’s Miraval rosé, from former couple’s Provence vineyard where they celebrated their wedding in 2014.
-
How good is Jay Z’s ‘Ace of Spades’ Champagne?
-
Business as usual at Pitt and Jolie’s Château Miraval, says winemaker
Names you might not immediately associate with the wine world include former No 1 professional golfer Ernie Els, who has made a foray into the Stellenbosch wine scene, followed by Cliff Richard’s Portuguese reds and fashion king Roberto Cavalli’s wines from Tuscany. Find out how the experts rated their winemaking enterprises…
Armand de Brignac, Gold Brut, Champagne, France
The flagship wine is equal parts of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with 20% of Pinot Meunier – and a blend of three vintages...
Inglenook, Napa Valley, Rutherford, Rubicon, 2013
Juicy red fruit, spice and rich soil preface a sacvoury, fresh and elegantly medium-bodied wine cut from classical cloth...
Miraval, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France, 2016
Its fate may be uncertain, though it still belongs to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie currently...
Ernie Els, Signature Blend, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2013
Former world No 1 professional golfer Ernie Els has earned the nickname Big Easy for his tall stature and fluid golf swing...
Quinta do Moinho, Vida Nova Reserva, Algarve, Portugal, 2012
Cliff Richard has a string of hits going back many years, among them Where Do We Go from Here; sadly the same could be said...
Tenuta degli Dei, Cavalli, Tuscany, Italy, 2013
Roberto Cavalli, the Leopard King fashion designer, ventured into the wine world with his first vintage...
Two Paddocks, Central Otago, New Zealand, 2015
Actor Sam Neill started with a modest 2ha of Pinot Noir in his native region, Central Otago on South Island...
Seresin, Sun & Moon Pinot Noir, Marlborough, 2012
Hollywood cinematographer Michael Seresin may be more used to being behind the lens than in its full glare, but the spotlight...
Château de Tigné, Anjou Blanc, Les Maillones, Loire, 2015
Larger than life French actor and bon-viveur Gérard Depardieu surely needs little introduction. After his outstanding performance...
Blenheim Vineyards, Painted White, Virginia, USA, 2015
Dave Matthews, a musician and singer more prominent in the US than in Europe, is known for a style of music described by some critics as lacking in personality...
Celebrity wines quiz – Test your knowledge
Can you match the wines to the stars?...
Pope orders ‘natural’ wine for Holy Communion
And it shouldn't be sour, says Vatican...
Great rosé wines with food
Premium rosé to match with good food...
Wine Legend: Château Pétrus 1945
Find out what's behind the legendary status of Pétrus...
Wine flavoured lollipops – sweet treats for wine lovers?
Wine flavoured lollipops launched...
Luxury travel: Italian wine tour ideas
Explore Italy’s best wine regions via castles, palazzos and boutique hotels…