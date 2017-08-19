Bag in box wine: What to buy and why

Once a university staple and a symbol of cheap wine on holiday, boxed wines have come a long way. Decanter's tasting team has rated 22 box and pouch wines available in the UK to help you decide what to buy...
Box wine – or ‘bag in box’ – has enjoyed a recent surge in demand, arguably driven by the on-trade, which suggests that consumer habits and perceptions may be changing.
According to Louise Loveder, one of the wine buyers at supermarket Sainsbury’s, sales of its own-label bag in box wines were up in 2017 by 8.5% veruss 2016 year-to-date. Meanwhile, Amazon last month reported a 212% increase year on year for its bag in box sales.
Not restricted to the value end of the market, we are also seeing an increasing number of premium wines which tick boxes such as organic, biodynamic and natural.
Whilst you’re unlikely to find the world’s finest wines in pouches or boxes any time soon, some bag-in-box wines present good value. They also preserve wines longer than open bottles and are more portable.
That said, it definitely pays to be selective. But, which ones should you be buying?
See our ratings of 22 bag in box & pouch wines in the UK
Click on the wines to see the stockists and the full tasting note
Vinnaturo, #4 Tempranillo, 2016
(1.5 litre pouch) Vinnaturo have sourced a lovely wine here - an organically farmed Tempranillo, fermented and aged in amphora...
Le Grappin, Beaujolais-Villages, Rouge du Grappin, 2016
(1.5 litre pouch) Le Grappin's parcel of Gamay located on the slopes of Lancié was ruined by hail in 2016, so this instead comes from...
Domaine la Colombette, Pays d’Hérault, Rosé, 2016
(3 litre bag in box) This rosé has a delightfully delicate cherry aroma and an equally delicate but sweet honeydew melon character on the...
Vinnaturo, #6 Trebbiano Skin Contact, Tuscany, Italy, 2016
(1.5 litre pouch) If you're looking for something a bit different, try this biodynamic skin contact Trebbiano from Tuscany, which has a...
Les Dauphins, Côtes du Rhône, Villages, Rhône, France
(2.25 litre bag in box) Quite dark in the glass, this has a lovely nose of juicy plum, hedgerow fruit and cream. There is a decent amount of...
The Beefsteak Club, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
(2.25 litre bag in box) This has sweet plum, cherry and black pepper notes, with a baked red fruit character in the background and a hint of...
Le Grappin, Mâcon-Villages, Blanc du Grappin, 2016
(1.5 litre pouch) From a 25 year old parcel of Chardonnay on clay and limestone soil bordering Viré-Clessé, on the outskirts of...
Domaine Clos des Mourres, Côtes du Rhône, Rhône, 2016
(5 litre bag in box) From a small producer based in Cairanne, this is The Winemakers Club's house red pour in their Farringdon bar and...
Chateau de Lascaux, Val de Montferrand, Pic St Loup Rouge,
(3 litre bag in box) Château de Lascaux have been making this Rouge for St John for more than ten years now. It was the first St John wine...
Caja Roja, Gran Seleccion Monastrell Tempranillo, Spain
(2.25 litre bag in box) From vines grown in the south-east of the country and aged in American oak. It has a slightly musky, raisined...
Marlborough Springs, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough
(2.25 litre bag in box) A fresh Sauvignon showing garden pea and cut grass aromas with a hint of peach. Quite intense on the palate with lots...
Chateau de Lascaux, Val de Montferrand, Pic St Loup Blanc,
(3 litre bag in box) This white has a grassy, almost lemony nose. Melon & citrus flavours are a touch sweet and quite subtle, but balanced by...
Stormhoek, Chenin Blanc Chardonnay, South Africa
(2.25 litre bag in box) Faintly tropical aromas with a touch of honey and melon too. Dry on the palate, with a really zippy, tartaric acidity...
Sainsbury's, House Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa
(2.25 litre bag in box) Sainsbury's House Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from South Africa. It has a green pepper, nettle and citrus nose...
Sainsbury's, Vin de Pays d’Oc, Winemaker's Selection Merlot,
(2.25 litre bag in box) The Merlot grapes for this wine have been sourced from the Hérault Valley in southern France. Initial impressions...
Fern Bay, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, 2016
(2.25 litre bag in box) Sold in the equivalent volume to three bottles of wine, this is an ideal size for entertaining. It has a clean, zesty...
Mondelli, delle Venezie, Pinot Grigio, Italy, 2015
(2.25 litre bag in box) If you like your whites juicy, then this Pinot Grigio is worth a try. It has a bright pear-drop and green apple skin...
Sainsbury's, House Pinot Grigio, Hungary
(2.25 litre bag in box) You may be surprised to learn that this Pinot Grigio is sourced from Hungary rather than Italy, but it fulfills the...
Clearsprings, Sauvignon Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa
(2.25 litre bag in box) A fuller style compared to Sainsbury's House Sauvignon, probably due to it being aged for six months on its lees...
Cote Bleu, Méditérranée, Rosé, France, 2016
(1.5 litre bag in box) This rosé is pale pink with a slight copper hue. Delicate soft red fruit aromas with a touch of spice prepare your...
Tesco, delle Venezie, Pinot Grigio Blush Rosé, Italy, 2016
(3 litre bag in box) A vibrant salmon pink colour with very subtle red fruit and cream aromas. The palate has some noticeable...
Parra Alta, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2014
(2.25 litre bag in box) This Argentinian Malbec from Mendoza has a pared back nose of blackberry with floral notes. The palate has a...
Key benefits
I took a box of Caja Roja to Glastonbury festival a couple of years ago. The reason? Portability. Even the smallest boxes or pouches are equivalent to two bottles of wine, they are easier to carry than bottles, and there is no risk of breakage.
Perhaps the most attractive benefit for the average consumer, however, is the price. Because cardboard and plastic is lighter than glass, and the volumes per unit are larger, packaging and transportation costs are reduced. According to Tom Craven of Vinnaturo, the cost saving passed on to the consumer can be as much as 30%.
For example, supermarket Waitrose lists Les Dauphins Côtes du Rhône Villages in both 2.25 litre box (equivalent to three bottles) and 75cl bottle. While the bottle costs £8.99, the box costs £20.99 – a saving of £5.98, or around 22%, if you buy the box.
However, tap-based formats, including bag in box, are not designed for ageing wine.
Keep them for too long and the young, fruity wine that is invariably sold in this format will begin to fade.
Thanks to clever design, though, they are very effective at retaining freshness for longer than an opened bottle. This is particularly useful for those who only want the occasional glass.
How long does bag in box wine last?
The on-trade
Bars and restaurants prize ease of service, freshness and cost, which has seen more and more establishments turn to bag in box, key kegs and petainers as alternatives to glass bottles, especially for their house pours.
Trevor Gulliver, of St John, the only Michelin starred restaurant currently serving bag in box wines, told Decanter.com, ‘We were shipping and recycling a lot of glass – not the most ecological of practices, and it didn’t make sense for the less expensive wines. Bag in box wines are a great and practical format at a better price than the bottled equivalent.’
Colin Grandfield, of The Winemakers Club, notes that consumer perception is changing, ‘It is becoming more and more common for wine bars and restaurants to offer wines by the glass both from bag in box and in kegs on draught.
‘I think that consumers now recognise that, rather than this being an inferior product, they are getting better value for money from these formats than from a bottle.’
Premiumisation
In the past the bag in box format has been synonymous with low quality bulk wine, but a trend towards premiumisation is taking grip.
Vinnaturo and Le Grappin are among the frontrunners of this movement in the UK, the former offering wines from a range of winemakers as eclectic (and delicious) as a skin contact Trebbiano, while the latter offers more traditional but super-fresh wines from their own vineyards in Mâcon and Beaujolais.
Both sell 1.5l pouches (effectively naked bag in boxes), which Le Grappin has cleverly dubbed the ‘bagnum’, as well as larger boxes.
Kirsty Tinkler, formerly of Great Queen Street restaurant in Covent Garden, began running bag in box pop-ups in the capital after she was won over by the quality on offer from small, low intervention producers.
She told Decanter.com that although wine on tap is becoming mainstream within the London on-trade, a gap still exists in retail, particularly at the premium end of the market.
Tinkler is due to open a permanent site in East London this autumn, called Weino BIB, which aims to be a shrine to artisanal wines served from all kinds of ‘eco’ formats.
Here to stay?
Bag in box and all its tap-based variants have a genuine reason for being in the 21st century.
These formats address some of the ecological, financial and qualitative issues around wine; even if they don’t have the same visual or romantic appeal as a traditional wine bottle, and aren’t really suitable for ageing wines.
Growth at the premium end will only widen the appeal and encourage more producers and retailers to get on-board.
Bag in box wines have a particular role to fill, one that’s different to the glass bottle, which I can’t see dying out any time soon.
More stories like this:
Summer wine trend: Top 10 Picpoul de Pinets
Try one of these zingy, fresh wines...
Lambrusco: The revival
Don't write off Lambrusco just yet...
Premium New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – panel tasting results
Is Marlborough still at the front of the pack? Read the Panel Tasting results to find out...