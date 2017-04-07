The best Aldi wines to buy

Our tasting team select some great value wines from Aldi's latest seasonal range...

The best Aldi wines to buy
TAGS:

Shortlisted for Decanter’s Retailer of the Year 2016 awards in the Supermarket category, Aldi has gone from strength to strength since the launch of its e-commerce wine site in January 2016.

With new wines making their way into stores as we speak, we have come up with our top five. Although most of Aldi’s range is available on their website, some of these are only available in stores, available from 4th April.

The best Aldi wines to buy: 5 recommendations

Aldi, Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015

Aldi, Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015

You may feel that not adding sulphur might limit fruit freshness, but that is not the case for this Western Cape wine. The nose is deep and energetic, full of summer berries. The palate becomes fuller but maintains those fresh fruit berries, with blackberry and blackcurrant also emerging. A great…

Points 91
Aldi, Animus, Douro, Portugal, 2014

Aldi, Animus, Douro, Portugal, 2014

A subtle but lingering start of pepper, red fruit and plum introduces a palate with extraordinary red and dark fruit fruit concentration...

Points 90

Related content: