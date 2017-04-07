Our tasting team select some great value wines from Aldi's latest seasonal range...
Shortlisted for Decanter’s Retailer of the Year 2016 awards in the Supermarket category, Aldi has gone from strength to strength since the launch of its e-commerce wine site in January 2016.
With new wines making their way into stores as we speak, we have come up with our top five. Although most of Aldi’s range is available on their website, some of these are only available in stores, available from 4th April.
The best Aldi wines to buy: 5 recommendations
Aldi, Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
You may feel that not adding sulphur might limit fruit freshness, but that is not the case for this Western Cape wine. The nose is deep and energetic, full of summer berries. The palate becomes fuller but maintains those fresh fruit berries, with blackberry and blackcurrant also emerging. A great…
Aldi, Limoux, Exquisite Collection Limoux, 2015
This moreish Limoux evokes elegance, with a slowly evolving palate of apple, lemon and even some melon. The palate is intense, however it is...
Aldi, Fitou, Pardon My French, Languedoc-Roussillon, 2015
Pardon My French, or don't, when it comes to this wine. Making a range of wines, this Fitou is a very good example of the appellation...
Aldi, Animus, Douro, Portugal, 2014
A subtle but lingering start of pepper, red fruit and plum introduces a palate with extraordinary red and dark fruit fruit concentration...
Aldi, Freeman's Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, 2016
Typical Sauvignon aromas full of ripe green apple, lime and goosberry. The palate is very much faithful to these fruit characteristics, full of...
