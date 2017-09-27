Lidl has unveiled its autumn 2017 range, the 'French Collection', which hits stores on Thursday 28th September...

The Lidl Wine Cellar French Collection consists of 26 brand new wines for the autumn – 22 from France plus four additions from elsewhere in the world.

Scroll down to see the best Lidl wines from the new autumn collection

One of our stars of the new range, a Côtes du Jura Chardonnay, demonstrates that the supermarket is not just sticking to the well-trodden regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Loire and Rhône valleys.

If you’re feeling adventurous, this range certainly has as much to offer as it does for those who are more at home in the classic regions.

The French Collection is available online and in stores from 28th September, and as always it’s a ‘while stocks last’ affair.

The wines have all been approved by Lidl’s panel of three Masters of Wine.

The best Lidl wines from the autumn collection:

Related content: