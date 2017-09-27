Lidl has unveiled its autumn 2017 range, the 'French Collection', which hits stores on Thursday 28th September...
The Lidl Wine Cellar French Collection consists of 26 brand new wines for the autumn – 22 from France plus four additions from elsewhere in the world.
Scroll down to see the best Lidl wines from the new autumn collection
One of our stars of the new range, a Côtes du Jura Chardonnay, demonstrates that the supermarket is not just sticking to the well-trodden regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Loire and Rhône valleys.
If you’re feeling adventurous, this range certainly has as much to offer as it does for those who are more at home in the classic regions.
The French Collection is available online and in stores from 28th September, and as always it’s a ‘while stocks last’ affair.
The wines have all been approved by Lidl’s panel of three Masters of Wine.
The best Lidl wines from the autumn collection:
Domaine Quillot, Côtes du Jura, Chardonnay Vieilles Vignes,
Milky, doughy and nutty, with baked apple and spices. This is a deliciously zingy example of Chardonnay from Jura, where the usual...
Lidl, Gewürztraminer Vieilles Vignes, Alsace, France, 2016
Gewürztraminer is like no other grape variety. This example from Alsace makes the point, with exotic, perfumed lychee and turkish delight...
Henri Larue, Pouilly-Loché, Burgundy, France, 2016
The Mâconnais is where the value is in Burgundy. This wine has a lovely soft, round melon character with tropical highlights. It is..
Château Louvignes, Gaillac, Southwest France, France, 2015
Fresh and herby aromas lead with a touch of green apple. The palate is light, with green apple and a hint of tropical fruit, finishing...
Domaine de l’Horizon, Cuvée Morgane, Bordeaux, France, 2016
A classic grassy, nettley take on white Bordeaux, with crisp green apple and freshly cut grass scents and flavours with a touch of...
Hans Michel, Riesling, Alsace, France, 2015
Alsace is world-renowned for its white wines, and this dry Riesling doesn't disappoint. It has a lime and apple-drenched palate, with a...
Val de Salis, Pays'd'Oc, Carignan Vieilles Vignes, 2016
This 100% Carignan wine has a vibrant red fruit and herb nose. On the palate, there's a rich concentration of cherry and blackberry alongside...
Bissinger, Brut Rosé, Champagne, France
It's always nice to find a Champagne at this price that isn't just a bucket of acidity. It's still evident here, but is dialled down to...
Cers & Marin, Fitou, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2015
A great value for money wine, with a lovely leather and spice aroma, plenty of ripe tannins, and concentrated, mulchy fruits, tobacco and...
Château Donissan, Listrac-Médoc, Bordeaux, France, 2012
This Bordeaux has a lovely nose of ripe hedgerow fruit which draws you in. There is some fairly concentrated red and black fruit on the...
Colomban, Muscat de St-Jean-de-Minervois
This wine is a vin doux naturel - fermentation is halted by fortifying to 15% before the yeast can consume all the sugar. It has fragrant, floral aromas of...
Les Hauts d'Oriet, Côtes du Rhône, Rosé, Rhône, France, 2016
Sweet, juicy cherry and spice flavours are accompanied by a refreshing grapefruit bitterness, providing balance and a lick of zestiness.
Rex Goliath, Chardonnay, California, USA
If you enjoy a richer style of Chardonnay, then the juicy, chewy toffee and baked apple flavours of this non-vintage blend from California...
Lidl, Costières de Nîmes, La Grande Collection, 2016
This wine, a blend of Grenache Blanc, Clairette and Viognier, has a juicy stone fruit and apple character with citrus...
