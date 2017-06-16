Summer red wines to drink chilled

Are you looking for a relaxing wine this summer, but want to steer clear of rosé and are bored of crisp, fresh whites? Chilled red wines could be the answer...
Forget room temperature, sometimes it’s just better to drink red wine chilled.
Lighter styles, such as Beaujolais and lighter Italian reds like classic Valpolicella, can benefit from being lightly chilled – particularly refreshing in the summer months.
Sarah Jane Evans MW says, ‘As a rule of thumb, the cheaper/simpler the red wine the more it will benefit from being served cool or chilled.
‘Think of the refreshing rustic reds served straight from the fridge in tumblers in Mediterranean bars.’
Matt Walls said in the July 2017 issue of Decanter magazine ‘For a red wine, much warmer than 18°C is too high; its flavours become blurred and soupy, its structure softens and alcohol becomes more noticeable.
‘Chill it down slightly and flavours come into focus, alcohol becomes less apparent, structure tightens up and the wine is more refreshing to drink.’
How long to chill red wine for
Evans recommends putting a wine in the fridge for half an hour, which will particularly tone down the sensation of soupy warmth in a relatively high alcohol red.
Ideally, chilled red wines are served at a temperature around 13 – 16°C (55 – 60°F).
‘But chilling emphasises tannin and oak – so be careful to serve a well-structured red only a few degrees cooler than usual,’ says Evans.
Walls agrees ‘Much below 12°C and aromas and flavours become muted, tannins take on an astringent quality and the wine can feel unpleasantly tight.’
Walls’ quick tips for chilling red wines
- Place the bottle in an ice bucket filled with ice and some water for about 10-15 minutes, but do take regular sips to make sure you’re not overchilling the wine.
- A cool sleeve, such as the Le Creuset Cooler Sleeve, is less messy. Since most of these can be flattened, they can also be used as a cushion to keep decanters of red wine cool. Alternatively, use a decanter with an ice compartment
- If your red has been stored at around 20°C, pop it in the fridge for 25-30 minutes; set the timer on your oven or your phone so you don’t forget to remove it
- If you’re in a hurry, 8-10 minutes in the freezer will suffice, but more gentle methods are preferable
- Use a plastic or metal wine cooler to keep the temperature low once it’s out of the fridge or freezer, or an ice bucket filled with cool water and ice cubes
Food pairing: Try pairing a lighter red wine with paccheri with tomato sauce or with salmon or pork chops at a barbecue.
Best red wines to chill:
Domaine Georges Descombes, Beaujolais, Morgon, 2015
A beautifully pastoral wine from a stalwart of minimal intervention Beaujolais – joyful, but far from frivolous. Fleshy, textured black cherry and...
El Viejo Almacén, Huaso de Sauzal País, Maule Valley, 2014
Renán Cancino rejects modern technology while turning his ancient, granite-grown País into a profoundly delicious wine. His lo-fi...
August Kesseler, N Pinot Noir, Rheingau, Germany, 2012
Kesseler makes gorgeous Spätburgunders, and 2012 was a great year for German Pinot; his entry level N Pinot Noir is still going strong. Lively...
Comando G, Méntrida, La Bruja de Rozas, Madrid, Spain, 2015
A thrilling modern expression of Garnacha from granite soils high in the Gredos mountains near Madrid. A lightly extracted, pale red that...
Domaine Combier, Crozes-Hermitage, Cuvée Laurent Combier,
2015 was a stunning vintage in Crozes-Hermitage. This has appetising aromas of smoky bacon, black olive and herbs – intense fruit, but no...
Elian da Ros, Côtes du Marmandais, Le Vin est une Fête, 2014
This has discreet red berries on the nose and a most wonderful mouthfeel – smooth like silk pyjamas. Perfectly balanced, authentic...
Fedellos do Couto, Cortezada, Ribeira Sacra, 2014
100% Mencia from a schistous single vineyard above the river Sil. Fresh and juicy with plenty of impact, despite its lightness of...
Cossetti, Grignolino d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy, 2015
Cherry in colour and flavour, this is a pale, fine-boned, mineral Grignolino. Light-bodied, with fine yet structured tannins...
David & Nadia Sadie, Pinotage, Swartland, South Africa, 2015
These dry-farmed bush vines on granite soils produce an exceptional Pinotage – violet and raspberry aromas, light-bodied, with a twang of...
Domaine de la Chapelle des Bois, Beaujolais, Chiroubles,
The highest of the 10 Beaujolais crus, Chiroubles can be light, but not this exceptional 2015. Generously fruited, but not over-extracted, this...
Envínate, Táganan Tinto, Tenerife, Spain, 2014
A blend of esoteric local varieties grown on volcanic soils overlooking the Atlantic on Tenerife. Crunchy, spicy cranberry fruit and a tactile...
Hush Heath, Manor Pinot Noir, Kent, United Kingdom, 2015
English Pinot Noirs take well to light chilling. This highly successful Kentish example has pretty and defined cherry and...
Johan Vineyards, Willamette Valley, Farmlands Pinot Noir,
A lovable biodynamic Pinot produced without any additives by Norwegian ex-footballer Dag Johan Sundby. Bags of juicy...
Vino di Anna, Etna, Palmento, Sicily, Italy, 2015
Closer to rosé than red, slightly cloudy. Made from 60 to 100 year old Nerello Mascalese bush vines grown on Mount Etna. Dangerously...
Elvio Cogno, Dolcetto d'Alba, Vigna del Mandorlo, 2015
Agreeably strict tannins help rein in the dark, fleshy fruits here; bramble and black cherry with liquorice and violets. Finishes dry and...
Sepp Moser, Neusiedlersee, Sepp Zweigelt, Burgenland, 2015
The fruit is pure black cherry, both fresh and in compote. Joyfully uncomplicated, with a light, juicy texture. Vibrant, but balanced...
Te Mata, Estate Syrah, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, 2015
Medium-bodied Syrah, with the flowing silky red fruits indicative of its Bridge Pa and Woodthorpe origins. Aromas of violet, peony...
Ailala, Souson, Ribeiro, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2015
Based around the local Souson grape, this is deeply coloured with figgy fruits and fairly dense texture. It's relatively full-bodied for chilling...
Domaine Filliatreau, Saumur-Champigny, Loire, France, 2015
Unburdened by unnecessary winemaking and clearly an excellent vintage, this Cabernet Franc has strawberry and raspberry fruit with...
Gaia, Notios, Peloponnese, Greece, 2015
A winning blend of 85% Agiorgitiko and 15% Syrah from unirrigated hillside vineyards. It has a smooth mouthfeel leading to a tapered...
Concerto Medici Ermete, Lambrusco, Reggiano, Rosso, 2015
Remarkably complex: vibrant and defined ripe black cherry, black olive, liquorice and fresh pear. More foaming than sparkling, with...
Radford Dale, Thirst Cinsault, Stellenbosch, 2016
Between a red and a rosé, this Stellenbosch Cinsault is made by carbonic maceration, producing a light, floral, peppery...
Collavini, Colli Orientali, Pucino Refosco, 2015
Refosco is a good option for light chilling thanks to its brightness of fruit teamed with tangy acidity. This has bright black cherry and plum...
Madai, Origen Mencia, Bierzo, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2015
A lightly floral Mencia from 80 year old vines in Bierzo, with vibrant raspberry and clove in a supporting role. Just as light and vibrant on...
Planeta, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy, 2015
Herbal cherry and pomegranate aromas, discreet fine tannins and a slap of fruity acidity make this Nero d’Avola/Frappato blend a great...
