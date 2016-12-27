Our experts have chosen top sparkling wines and Champagne tasted in the past year. See five of the best below. And you can find more in the current issue of Decanter magazine...
Best sparkling wines of 2016
Decanter experts around the world named the five bottles under £55 that impressed them most this year, of any wine style.
These were re-tasted by a panel of Decanter tastings director Christelle Guibert, Sarah Jane Evans MW and Andy Howard MW. They picked the below as the most exciting sparkling wines of 2016.
Any scores on the wines below are from original tastings. The wines were re-tasted by our panel for the most exciting wines of 2016.
Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent, England 2012
Lots of complexity on the nose and palate...
Veuve Clicquot, Champagne 2008
It is quite something to be invited to the launch of Champagne Veuve Clicquot 2008 at Clos des Lambrays, one…
Wiston Estate, Blanc de Blancs, East Sussex, Brut 2010
Appealing, generous toasty, buttery nose. Refreshing acidity enlivens some rich flavours of baked apple and buttered tea cakes...
Henriot, Champagne, France 2006
Burgundian-style aromas of struck match followed by fresh pastry notes on the palate....
Gosset, Grande Reserve, Champagne, France NV
Enticing, toasty brioche notes spring from the glass...