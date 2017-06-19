Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks her top 10 Waitrose wines for drinking this summer...











UK supermarket Waitrose, a previous award winner at the Decanter Retailer Awards, has impressed with the depth and breadth of its wine range for a number of years.

Here are our top ten wines recently tasted from the range that are perfect for the summer months, including a ‘serious fizz’ from Hampshire, a deliciously fresh Greek Assyrtiko made from old vines, and an Argentinian Malbec for those barbecued meats.

Wines were tasted at a Waitrose press tasting event.

Waitrose wines for summer:

More pages like this: