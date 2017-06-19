Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks her top 10 Waitrose wines for drinking this summer...
UK supermarket Waitrose, a previous award winner at the Decanter Retailer Awards, has impressed with the depth and breadth of its wine range for a number of years.
Here are our top ten wines recently tasted from the range that are perfect for the summer months, including a ‘serious fizz’ from Hampshire, a deliciously fresh Greek Assyrtiko made from old vines, and an Argentinian Malbec for those barbecued meats.
Wines were tasted at a Waitrose press tasting event.
Waitrose wines for summer:
Leckford Estate, Brut, Hampshire, England, 2013
This blend of Champagne grape varieties is sourced from Waitrose's own five hectare farm, and fermented and aged at the famous...
Hatzidakis, Santorini, Assyrtiko, Aegean Islands, 2016
Phylloxera, the parasite that lives on and eats vine roots, has never made it to Santorini, thanks to the sandy volcanic soil. Unlike the rest of Europe...
Remy Ferbras, Ventoux, Rhône, France, 2016
This Grenache-based blend sourced from grapes grown on the famous stage of the Tour de France cycling race, Mount Ventoux. More importantly...
Château Souverain, Chardonnay, California, USA, 2014
A Californian wine at this price point is a hard find, especially when it is this tasty. Grapes from this entry-level offering have been...
Viñalba, Reserve Malbec, Patagonia, Argentina, 2014
In terms of consistency and value, Viñalba comes very high on the list and it’s hard to believe that this successful brand, set up by a...
Henry Fessy, Brouilly, Beaujolais, France, 2015
Founded in 1888 and now in the hands of Maison Louis Latour, Fessy has built up a portfolio of vineyards over time, and today...
Hill-Smith Estate, Eden Valley, Chardonnay, 2015
Over five generations, Hill-Smith has become one of the most respected names in the Australian wine industry. This is a very...
Ara, Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, 2015
This offering is a step above its peers; delightful grapefruit aromas with the classic gooseberry and herbaceous intensity, but very subtle. It is...
Cerro del Masso, Chianti, Poggiotondo, Tuscany, Italy, 2015
An elegant, rose-scented wine with some red cherry notes. It is vibrant on the palate, with good intensity. The tannins are firm but well...
Tour Chapoux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France, 2015
Predominantly Merlot, this good value everyday drinking claret is bursting with bright and juicy red fruit characters. Rounded, seductive and...
