Piedmont’s signature standouts: Exploring Nebbiolo and new horizons

Piedmont, in Italy’s northwest, is a prolific source of high-quality, distinctive wines, boasting more than 20 of its own grape varieties that reflect the region’s rich diversity.

As one of Italy’s vinous powerhouses, Piedmont consistently excels at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), showcasing not only its iconic wines but also its expanding scope.

Nebbiolo, the region’s most highly reputed variety, is synonymous with the prestigious denominations of Barolo and Barbaresco. However, Piedmont’s distinction extends beyond Nebbiolo, with indigenous varieties such as the white Timorasso and red Grignolino offering some of its most exciting wines today.

Notably, Grignolino made its debut in the demanding DWWA 2024 Gold medal category, while Timorasso secured a second consecutive appearance.

Piedmont’s versatility extends to style, too. Asti DOCG, produced entirely from Moscato Bianco, is globally recognised for its aromatic, lightly fizzy and sparkling wines, with top Moscato d’Asti wines among the finest pairings for desserts.

Discover below a selection of Piedmont’s top-scoring wines from the 2024 competition, representing only a partial selection of the region’s diverse grape varieties, styles and appellations – both familiar and new. Explore more at awards.decanter.com

Top Piedmont performers

Broccardo, Bricco San Pietro, Barolo 2020



97 Best in Show

US$39 Binny’s

You can read the tempered heat of the 2020 summer in the vibrant, clearly defined fruits – plum, raspberry, pomegranate – lifting effortlessly from the glass. Cool alpine air in September ensured the hang time to bring clean, firm lines of soft tannin and supple acidity which marble the fruits on the back palate. It would make the perfect wine to show any Pinot-loving friends yet to be won over to the joys of Nebbiolo in its marly home soils. Alc 14.5%

Monchiero, Montanello, Barolo 2020



97 Best in Show

POA £ Cépage

The ‘lockdown’ vintage of 2020 was a propitious one for those who enjoy classicism, delicacy and proportion in their Barolo. This is genuinely fragrant, with scent layers of strawberry, pomegranate, rose and rosehip. The wine floods the mouth with intense fruit and floral flavours, transforming as you grow aware of the defining tannins and curranty acidity, then earth, humus and mushroom. Remarkable force of personality, yet in a gentle style. Alc 14%

Moscato d’Asti

Cascina Pian d’Or, Bricco Riella 2023



95 Value Gold

US$12-$15 Binny’s, Wine Cellars of Annapolis

Yellow grapefruit and sweet lemon peel percolate through this wine’s gentle fizz, with an unctuous, rounded texture and a piquant white pepper finish. Alc 5%

Colli Tortonesi

Cantine Volpi, Cascina La Zerba di Volpedo Timorasso Derthona 2022



95 Gold

£22 The Great Wine Co

Exuberant ripe peach, apricot and pineapple with a persistent mineral backbone. Very firm and compact with alluringly austere acidity and a lipsmacking chalky grip. Enchanting. Alc 14%

La Colombera, Santa Croce Timorasso 2022



95 Gold

info@lacolomberavini.it

Enthralling aromas of apple, honeyed stone fruit, hazelnut and flint. Full and voluptuous with a buttery texture, yet steely and vertical with zesty acidity. Sublime. Alc 14%

Barbera d’Asti

Emanuele Gambino, Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2020



97 Platinum

emanuelegambino.com

Cherry, blackberry and plum fruit over aromatic layers of Mediterranean herbs and earthy violets. Shining with energy and freshness, the lively pomegranate acidity and lush-textured tannins ramble towards a tangy finish. Alc 15%

Negro Maria Luigina, Gemma, Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2022



95 Value Gold

negromarialuigina.com

Glorious ripe cherries entwined with subtle vanilla characters. Delightfully verdant and fresh with robust tannins, bristling acidity and a bitter tarry twist on the finish. Alc 14.5%

Grignolino

Vinchio Vaglio, Le Nocche 2022



95 Value Gold

vinchio.com

Bounteous redcurrants, strawberries and cherries flourish alongside silky tannins and juicy acidity. Incredibly fresh and fluid with an attractive nip of pepper at the end. Alc 13%

Barbaresco

Castello di Neive, Santo Stefano, Albesani 2021



97 Platinum

£75-£80 FortyFive10°, Vinexus

Wonderful ripe raspberry aromas perfectly aligned with elegant spice and fragrant herbs. Deeply concentrated and compact with velveteen tannins, finely tuned acidity and very long, vanilla oak finish. Emanates grandeur. Alc 14.5%

Piazzo Comm Armando, Pajorè 2021



96 Gold

piazzo.it

A disarming purity of red fruit with a subtle array of chalky minerals and tobacco, furnished with fine, papery tannins, sleek acidity and an impressive persistence. Alc 14.5%

Barolo

Fontanafredda, Vigna La Delizia, Lazzarito 2020



97 Platinum

fontanafredda.it

Generous and stylish with rose petals, dried strawberries, spiced cranberries and tar, as well as a beguiling top note of orange zest. Impeccably focused with teasingly fine acidity, tucked-in tannins and a long, spiced finish. Alc 15%

Josetta Saffirio, Perno 2019



97 Platinum

josettasaffirio.com

Still in its infancy with spectacular flavours of ripe strawberry, pomegranate and fig which dance gracefully over a brooding soy and chestnut crunch. Superb tension of brisk acidity and architectural tannins, with a lingering perfume. Alc 14.5%

Damilano, Cannubi 2020



96 Gold

£97 Zonin UK, US$99 Winebow

Simmering with decadent sweet fruit and oaky nuances. Full of pep and drive with a crisp tannic backbone and cool, elegant acidity. Lengthy and moreish. Alc 14.5%

Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Monvigliero 2020



96 Gold

£47-£51.33 (ib) Crop & Vine, Jeroboams, Vinum Fine Wines, US$81-$111 Saratoga Wine Exchange, Wine Chateau, Wine.com

Captivating notes of coffee, leather, earth and tar with flecks of sweet cinnamon and allspice, supple tannins and zesty acidity, all culminating in a graphite finale. Alc 14.5%

