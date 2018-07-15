Temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns look set to increase in Bordeaux. Elin McCoy reports on the latest research and the measures being taken to address the problem

Last June, at Bordeaux trade fair Vinexpo, Harvard University environmental scientist Professor John Holdren and a panel of winemakers discussed the impacts of climate change on wine before a large – and rapt – audience.

The charts Holdren showed painted a glum picture. In the future, higher temperatures, hotter heatwaves, torrential downpours and hailstorms, as well as more pests, he observed, will challenge the wine industry everywhere, including Bordeaux.

So far, global warming has been

Elin McCoy is an award-winning journalist and author who writes for Bloomberg News

