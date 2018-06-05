30 top Bordeaux wines under £30

Far from being the exclusive preserve of big spenders, Bordeaux offers a range of great value wines in a variety of different styles. John Stimpfig introduces Decanter’s hand-picked selection of bottles that are perfect for everyday drinking...

Thirty years ago, top Bordeaux wasn’t quite as cheap as chips, but it was certainly a lot less expensive than it is today. Suffice to say that an awful lot has changed since then – and mostly at the apex of the Bordeaux pyramid, where prices for region’s great crus classés have risen to the point where many drinkers have been priced out of the market.

No doubt châteaux owners would argue that the market ultimately sets the price for their increasingly deluxe labels. In addition, they would (quite rightly) point out that quality has gone up exponentially in the last two or three decades. Concurrently, the quantity of grand vin has gone down by an equally significantly amount, thereby justifying many of the attendant increases.

Scroll down for Decanter’s pick of the top 30 Bordeaux wines under £30

See the top 30 Bordeaux wines under £30