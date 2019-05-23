The briefest of glances over this vertical tells you why Pessac-Léognan is such a great appellation to fall in love with. You get to explore both red and white wines that more than stand up to serious ageing, from an area that is still young enough (32 years old as of 2019) to feel exciting, but with enough time under its belt to feel confident and trustworthy. And not just the years since its inception in 1987, but the 2,000 years prior to that when vines have continually been grown in this part of Bordeaux.