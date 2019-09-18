Roger Jones, Justin Knock MW and Anthony Rose tasted 91 Australian Pinot Noirs with one Exceptional, three Outstanding and 35 highly Recommended…

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest release Australian Pinot Noir priced £15 and above

Top 39 Australian Pinot Noir wines from the panel tasting:

The judges

Roger Jones

Jones and his wife Sue own The Harrow at Little Bedwyn restaurant. He combines his kitchen duties with a love of wine and often visits Australia to promote food and wine matching. He set up Restaurant Australia in the UK and The Tri Nations Challenges for South African, New Zealand and Australian wines.

Justin Knock MW

Knock has worked across all sectors of the wine business including winemaking, buying, marketing and education, working directly with brands from Australia, South Africa, Chile, Italy and California. He has been a Master of Wine since 2010 and holds degrees in Industrial Chemistry and Food Science.

Anthony Rose

Rose is a wine and sake critic, who writes for The Independent, i and FT: How To Spend It. He has won a number of awards, including three Glenfiddich Wine Writer of the Year Awards and a Louis Roederer International Wine Columnist of the Year Award. Rose is also a founding member of The Wine Gang.