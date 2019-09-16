The Erste Lagen is a selection of wines from high-quality vineyards chosen by the members of the Österreichische Traditionsweingüter. This is a private growers’ association, modelled on Germany’s long-established VDP group, that over recent decades has created a vineyard classification to single out top growths (Grosses Gewächs). Until this year the OTW was focused solely on Lower Austria and its vineyards.
Austrian Erste Lagen new releases: Top wines reviewed
From some of Austria's top vineyard sites come the 'Erste Lagen' selection of wines. Stephen Brook tasted the new releases and selects his best Riesling and Grüner Veltliner wines.