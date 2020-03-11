Of the two generic Médoc appellations, Haut-Médoc and Médoc, the latter has always been at a disadvantage. Consisting essentially of the northern part of the region, it is climatically less favoured than the Haut-Médoc, which stretches from just north of St-Estèphe southwards to the gates of Bordeaux itself. Nonetheless, there are sectors close to the estuary that enjoy the same benefits of a more moderate climate as similarly located estates further to the south.
Best buys of the northern Médoc: Eight top estates
This may be the less talked-about, cooler part of Bordeaux’s Left Bank, but there is still plenty of good value to be found if you know the best producers. Stephen Brook recommends two wines from each of his top eight northern Médoc estates.