See Matt Walls' top scoring Rhône wines from the 2017 vintage....

Best Rhône 2017 wines: The top scorers

Matt Walls returned to the Rhône at the end of 2018 to taste the 2017 vintage en primeur.

Here’s a preview of his top-scoring wines, in advance of his in-depth reports for northern and southern Rhône later this week on Decanter Premium.

Compared to the 2016 vintage, both northern and southern Rhône 2017 are better suited to those looking for ageworthy wines.

‘Whereas 2016 in the Northern Rhône was the perfect vintage for those looking for detailed, refreshing wines with clear typicity that will drink well straight away, 2017 is more a vintage for the cellar,’ says Walls in his Northern Rhone 2017 vintage report, coming this week.

Similarly in the south, ‘2017 doesn’t have the effortless balance and joie de vivre of the 2016s, but will be enjoyed by those looking for structured, tannic, ageworthy wines,’ according to Walls.

For those looking for value, St-Joseph 2017 ‘is home to some of the best value wine in France.’

You will be able to view all of his value picks in his upcoming reports, as well as his lists of top-performing producers and best wines, with 300 tasting notes and scores.

The following wines have all scored at least 96 points from Walls in his 2017 report.

Top Rhône 2017 wines: