Founded in 1818, Billecart-Salmon Champagne is still majority-owned by the Billecart family today, who own 55%. The remaining 45% is held by the Frey group, which owns Château La Lagune in Bordeaux, Paul Jaboulet Ainé in the Rhône, and Château Corton C in Burgundy.

See Billecart-Salmon’s latest releases: