Bordeaux 2015: How it looks in the bottle – Part One

Jane Anson re-tastes the Bordeaux 2015 vintage now that it's been bottled and finds there's plenty of good options at Cru Bourgeois level and the more affordable end of the price scale in general.
Snap verdict on Bordeaux 2015 wines tasted so far:
-
Pomerol and St-Emilion get highest overall scores
-
Southern Médoc & Pessac Léognan best on Left Bank
-
Many wines offer exceptional value and the best will be long living
-
More uneven than expected; some estates pushed ripeness and oak too far
See below for all of Jane Anson’s ratings and tasting notes from her Bordeaux 2015 in-bottle tasting – Part One
