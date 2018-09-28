Top California Cabernet 2015 wines: Full vintage report

A surprisingly uniform vintage across the region, with smaller volumes but exceptional quality if you know where to look. Linda Murphy selects the best wines following a series of tastings for Decanter magazine and Premium subscribers...

TAGS:

Nearly 650km separate California’s northernmost quality Cabernet Sauvignon region, Lake County, and Santa Barbara County’s Happy Canyon appellation in the far south. What are the chances of near-mirror vintage conditions throughout a state that is larger and more diverse than many countries?

The 2015 vintage

 

You might also like:

New names to know on the Napa wine scene

Premium California wines to buy in 2018

Top wines of Santa Barbara: New reviews