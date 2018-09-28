Top California Cabernet 2015 wines: Full vintage report

A surprisingly uniform vintage across the region, with smaller volumes but exceptional quality if you know where to look. Linda Murphy selects the best wines following a series of tastings for Decanter magazine and Premium subscribers...
Nearly 650km separate California’s northernmost quality Cabernet Sauvignon region, Lake County, and Santa Barbara County’s Happy Canyon appellation in the far south. What are the chances of near-mirror vintage conditions throughout a state that is larger and more diverse than many countries?
The 2015 vintage