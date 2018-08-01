Here are eight up-and-coming winemaking projects in Napa Valley that we believe deserve your attention, plus tasting notes on the wines, in this in-depth report by Elin McCoy.
Every time I’m in the Napa Valley, I play the ‘What’s new?’ game.
I pick up hot tips from winemakers, whether I’m hanging about in wine bars, at the annual Premiere Napa Valley barrel auction, at a dinner party to which someone brings a new discovery or by checking the by-the-glass list at Press Restaurant in St Helena, which has its finger on the valley’s pulse.
Starting a new label in a region where the prices of top grapes and vineyard land keep skyrocketing isn’t an easy proposition, unless you have millions to spare.
That’s why high-priced Cabernet, which can promise the best return on investment, has taken over.