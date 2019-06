Is the 2008 vintage in Champagne the greatest ever? 2002 might have something to say about it, but there’s no doubt that ’08 is genuinely superlative. In recent months, I’ve tasted latest-release 2008 offerings from the likes of Amour de Deutz, Billecart-Salmon, Bollinger’s La Grande Année, Cristal, Dom Pérignon and Pol Roger’s Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill. All are utterly mesmerising.