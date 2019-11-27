Champagne: Magnum Vs Bottle: Panel Tasting Results

There’s an old saying in Champagne: ‘A magnum is the perfect size for two people, especially when one of them isn’t drinking.’ Beyond simply allowing you to drink more wine, though, there’s something indisputably alluring about the 1.5-litre format. The large bottle is inherently festive, and it looks impressive on the table. If you do have more than two people, too, it makes the wine easier to share. But is Champagne in a magnum also better, in terms of quality, than the same Champagne in a standard 75cl bottle?

There are reasons to believe this to be true. In the wine world, it’s widely accepted that wine ages differently in magnum than it does in bottle. ‘The evolution of the wine is slower [in magnum] and the integration of all aromas seems to be more harmonious,’ says Michel Drappier of Champagne Drappier. ‘One definitely recognises the same wine, same characteristics, but assembled in a more elegant way.’

Champagne Magnum Vs Bottle

The Judges