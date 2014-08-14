Coravin: Changing how we drink wine

Coravin is a new needle-through-the-cork system that is already revolutionising the way we drink wine. Margaret Rand explains how it works, while Christelle Guibert introduces a series of Decanter tests to put Coravin through its paces...

The year is 2024; the place is your own dining room. The occasion is your birthday, and a handful of wine-loving friends have come to help you celebrate. You produce a bottle of 2009 Claret…

‘Oh, I prefer the 2010. Have you got any?’

‘Can we try this Gevrey-Chambertin?’