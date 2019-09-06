When I first visited this exquisitely beautiful island in the late 1970s, wine was not the high point of the experience. We tourists mostly drank rosé, which cut through the richness of the cuisine, but a lot of it was rustic: coarse and high in alcohol. Today tourist demand means even more rosé is being churned out, but quality has soared. The wines tend to be pale peach and pink in colour, suggesting that Côtes de Provence is the benchmark.
Corsica: Wines from the granite island
A new generation of innovative winemakers has transformed Corsica’s wines over the past 20 years, says Stephen Brook, who discovers exquisite Vermentinos and impressive reds from native varieties...
Originally published in the June 2017 issue of Decanter.