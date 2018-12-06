Top Côte Chalonnaise & Mâconnais 2017 en primeur wines

Tim Atkin MW kicks off our Burgundy 2017 coverage by taking a look at these two subregions to the south of the Côte d'Or. Scroll down for his report, including best producers and over 80 tasting notes & scores...

Mâconnais

Chardonnay, which tends to perform better than Pinot Noir in hot vintages, is the dominant grape in the Mâconnais, to the tune of 95% of plantings.

Provided producers picked early (some in Fuissé started on 20 August), the results show what Audrey Braccini of Domaine Ferret calls ‘lovely balance’.

