Top-rated Crémant from France

A great value alternative to Champagne, crémants offer characterful regional sparkle from all over France. Sue Style recommends her favourite bottles...

Without the deep pockets required to drink grande marque or grower Champagne, I’m always on the lookout for well-made sparkling wine from other regions of France.

There are, of course, many Champagnes available at relatively modest prices. They find a market because there’s something magical about the brand, but they can be deeply disappointing. Decent crémant is often a far better bet.

