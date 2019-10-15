Crittenden Estate: Retrospective and current release tasting
Garry Crittenden is a pioneer not just of the Mornington Peninsula wine region in Victoria, Australia, but also of alternative varieties, despite the region’s reputation for outstanding Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Sarah Ahmed met up with him recently for a retrospective tasting of what he and son Rollo, the current winemaker, have been doing for the past 37 years..
When Garry Crittenden planted 2ha of vines in 1982, he doubled Mornington Peninsula’s vineyard area. He initially bet on Bordeaux grapes, led the charge on Italian and Iberian varieties and even had a short-lived fling with Muscadet’s Melon de Bourgogne.