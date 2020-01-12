PREMIUM

Decanter interview: Château de Saint Cosme’s Louis Barruol

One of the Rhône Valley’s most celebrated winemakers, the Château de Saint Cosme owner has elevated his long-established family winery – and the Gigondas appellation itself – to a new level of prominence in the greater Rhône region, and one of his latest projects sees him striving to do the same in Vinsobres, as Matt Walls discovers
Matt Walls Matt Walls

‘I’m 50 this year – oh my God! At 50 you suddenly think, “I’ve passed the half-way mark”. But I don’t feel old at all.’ Neither does he look it. Barruol was playing in rugby tournaments (fly half) until the age of 48, and looks ready to receive a ball and start running at any moment. From a certain angle, his nose betrays his favourite sport. But off the pitch it’s an effective perch for a pair of small, round spectacles, which give him a more clerical air.

Château de Saint Cosme wines for drinking now