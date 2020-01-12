Decanter interview: Château de Saint Cosme’s Louis Barruol

‘I’m 50 this year – oh my God! At 50 you suddenly think, “I’ve passed the half-way mark”. But I don’t feel old at all.’ Neither does he look it. Barruol was playing in rugby tournaments (fly half) until the age of 48, and looks ready to receive a ball and start running at any moment. From a certain angle, his nose betrays his favourite sport. But off the pitch it’s an effective perch for a pair of small, round spectacles, which give him a more clerical air.

Château de Saint Cosme wines for drinking now