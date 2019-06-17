Life, for German Riesling growers, should be one long hurrah. The world is moving away from obvious oak and high alcohol; and ‘minerality’ is the most popular word in the contemporary wine lexicon.
Ten exciting dry and off-dry German Riesling wines
The prevailing view of German Riesling as a light and sweetish throwback is outmoded. Margaret Rand charts the country’s move to the dry side, and picks 10 superb value wines to highlight the contrasting styles...
Originally published in the September 2017 issue of Decanter