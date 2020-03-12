First taste: Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchill 2009

Launched with suitable panache in a Mayfair Art Gallery, the 2009 vintage of Pol Roger’s Sir Winston Churchill is the 18th manifestation of a truly outstanding cuvée, its first outing, the 1975, introduced to the market in magnum in 1984. Christian de Billy, father of the current president of Pol Roger, Hubert, has witnessed every single one of them.

Pol Roger, Sir Winston Churchill 2009