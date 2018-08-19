A new wave of young winemakers, scientists, négociants and château owners is helping to shape the future of Bordeaux. Elin McCoy introduces four of the region’s leading lights...



Originally published in the Decanter magazine Bordeaux supplement 2018 and now available for the first time online, only for Premium subscribers...

Bordeaux: The next generation The city of Bordeaux is basking in its transformation from dark, staid wine capital to vibrant tourism destination, with buzzing wine bars, scrubbed-white buildings, a revived riverfront and, of course, the curvy La Cité du Vin museum. Mirroring these changes, an emerging generation of 30-something scientists, château owners, négociants, winemakers and consultants is bringing new excitement and direction to the region’s wine industry. Elin McCoy is an award-winning journalist and author who writes for Bloomberg News