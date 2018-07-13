Gaja Barbaresco crus: Costa Russi & Sorì San Lorenzo verticals

Stephen Brook recently visited Gaja's estate in Barbaresco, where he tasted verticals of their Costa Russi and Sorì San Lorenzo crus...

Angelo Gaja has never had much time for conventional wisdom. He introduced barriques to age part of his Barbaresco in 1978, some years before a group of Barolo modernists followed his example.

At about the same time, he began planting international varieties such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon out of curiosity to see whether they worked in the Langhe, and because he thought it would help him to penetrate the American market, which knew little about Barbaresco at the time.

