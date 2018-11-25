First taste: Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fontadore Rosé 2006

Ferrari, one of Italy’s most awarded metodo classico sparkling wine producers, has released a new prestige cuvee rosé to sit alongside its famed Giulio Ferrari Riserva Fondatore. John Stimpfig was one of the first to taste...



The Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fontadore Rosé 2006 was launched in Trento at a spectacular gala dinner at the Lunelli Group’s 16th Villa Margon in September, and in the UK in October.

See John Stimpfig’s tasting note below, exclusive to Decanter Premium members

The new wine is a blend of 80% Pinot Noir with 20% Chardonnay, with all the grapes hand-selected from Lunelli family vineyards on the higher slopes of the Trentino mountains. It was then aged for 11 years on its lees, prior to release.

Giulio Ferrari, Riserva del Fontadore Rosé 2006: