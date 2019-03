What’s in an accent? Quite a lot, as I discovered to my shame recently. The chance came to look closely at the wines of my local wine appellation, Grés de Montpellier.

Fans of French vineyard geology (and there are plenty of us) are very familiar with the term grès: it means ‘sandstone’. Or at least it does when its ‘e’ is marked with a grave accent, as I had assumed was the case with this appellation name. That’s how I had written it in The New France.