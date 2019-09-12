PREMIUM

Anson: Lalande-de-Pomerol 2015 horizontal

Jane Anson explores the lesser known, but great value, Bordeaux appellation Lalande-de-Pomerol and tastes her way through a horizontal of 31 wines from the 2015 vintage...
Jane Anson

Any horizontal of 2015 Right Bank is worth a look at right now. Approaching five years on from the vintage, it’s pretty much exactly the time that you’re going to be finding these wines on shelves and in restaurants – and when an appellation like Lalande-de-Pomerol is perfect to start drinking.

See Jane Anson’s 31 Lalande-de-Pomerol wine tasting notes and scores

You may also like

Anson: Liber Pater wine and the rush for rare grapes in Bordeaux
Anson: Irish influence in Bordeaux
Anson: What will the new grape varieties mean for Bordeaux?