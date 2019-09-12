Any horizontal of 2015 Right Bank is worth a look at right now. Approaching five years on from the vintage, it’s pretty much exactly the time that you’re going to be finding these wines on shelves and in restaurants – and when an appellation like Lalande-de-Pomerol is perfect to start drinking.
Anson: Lalande-de-Pomerol 2015 horizontal
Jane Anson explores the lesser known, but great value, Bordeaux appellation Lalande-de-Pomerol and tastes her way through a horizontal of 31 wines from the 2015 vintage...